VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Vigo County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Bell returns to work after being placed on unpaid administrative leave but it will come with a demotion.

Bell was arrested in April on domestic battery charges.

Since then he agreed to plead guilty to disorderly conduct which is a misdemeanor.

The judge dismissed the other charges.

Monday he appeared before the Vigo County Sheriff's Merit Board.

Sheriff John Plasse recommended re-instating Bell as a merit deputy.

This is a demotion from his previous position as First Sergeant.

It also comes with a pay cut.

Some board members expressed concern and said other deputies had reached out to them requesting bell be fired.

Sheriff Plasse said Bell's conviction was a misdemeanor.

He also had no other disciplinary actions against him in his 18 years with the office.

For those reasons Plasse felt the demotion was sufficient.

Meanwhile, Bell says he's aware he's lost the trust of many in the public and many of his fellow deputies.