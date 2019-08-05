Clear

Vigo County Sheriff’s Dept. receives grant to enforce safety at school bus stops

The Vigo County Sheriff's Department is one of 39 agencies across the state to receive funding to enforce safety at school bus stops.

Aug 5, 2019
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department is the recipient of a roughly $9,000 grant which will fund overtime hours for officers to enforce safety at school bus stops.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department is one of 39 agencies across the state to receive funding from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. Approximately $380,000 was awarded to police agencies to enforce safety laws at school bus stops.

This initiative follows a new school bus law that took effect on July 1. The bill now involves harsher penalties for drivers who pass school buses that have the stop arm extended and lights flashing. Three children in Indiana died in 2018 while crossing the road to board a school bus.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said he hopes this new law will remind drivers to pay attention.

“Our ultimate goal is for everyone to obey the stop arms,” Plasse said. “Everyone to obey the rules around school buses. If we do interact with someone who doesn’t and we have to take enforcement, we will.”

Plasse said the goal is not to give out more tickets but to make sure every student is safe. He said his department will continue to patrol bus stops even after the grant money is gone.

