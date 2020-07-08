Vigo County Sheriff weighs in on plans leading up to federal executions in Terre Haute

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Safety and security remains top priority for local police in the coming days.

That's as federal executions are set to resume next week in Terre Haute.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says his office and prison officials constantly met, for several months, about the days ahead.

He says they're focused on keeping prison grounds, and surrounding areas, secure and protesters safe.

"That's the main thing is to make sure anyone, that comes to protest, is allowed to do so," said Plasse, "but we need to make sure that they're safe in doing that as well, and that's what our main goal is."

Deputies will also be on hand to monitor road closures, leading up to prison grounds.

Plasse says State Road 63 will close hours before and after executions at the prison. Deputies will also block and monitor roads leading up to that area.

After recent attacks against protesters throughout the country, Plasse says they're making the effort to keep everyone safe.

"The protesters will be on prison grounds," he said, "and we don't want a car trying to, as we've seen in some areas, drive through protesters, and we want to do whatever we can to prevent that."

Extra deputies will also be on hand for any other incidents that may happen.