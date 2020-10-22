Vigo County Sheriff back at his post after battling COVID-19.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- It's been two weeks since Sheriff John Plasse sat in his chair. He was out after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"I went into quarantine on the 6th because I had found out someone I had dinner with tested positive," said the Sheriff.

He told News 10, his worst symptoms were chest pain and tightness. But that wasn't the scariest thing.

"Before you know that though, that you're sick and you have that, you don't have any symptoms you don't know that that's when you have your risk," said Plasse.

So, he spent his days in self-isolation.

"I picked up my camper pulled it home. I didn't want to expose her (his wife) or my daughter. I mean if I've got it, I'll deal with it I just didn't want to expose anybody else," said Plasse.

The office was left in good hands while he was out. Chief Deputy Steve Meng took over things.

"There was no loss of service to anyone in Vigo County because of my exposure," said Plasse.

Plasse urges you to keep practicing the basics. Wear a mask, practice social distancing, the things you've heard for the last several months. He said those can save someone's life.

"If they don't think it's there, it is. I had it. I was positive. But, there are a lot of things we can do to prevent contracting it," said Plasse.

He said no one contracted the virus from him at work.