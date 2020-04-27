Vigo County Sheriff Merit board decides fate for Jeffrey Bell

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A Sheriff's Deputy has learned his fate in the Vigo County Sheriff's office, for now. The Vigo County Sheriff Merit Board met Monday. They determined Jeffrey Bell's future with the office.

Bell was arrested on charges of domestic battery and interference of the reporting of a crime. Monday, the merit board took another step to decide his fate with the department.

In a unanimous vote, the board has decided to keep Bell suspended without pay. According to Sheriff John Plasse, that will remain until his case is wrapped up. Then, the board will revisit his suspension.

Bell was arrested earlier this month. He was placed on administrative leave until the merit board meeting.

Formal charges against Bell are pending with the Vigo County Prosecutors' office.

Plasse said situations like this one are always difficult for the entire department.

"Number one, it's just a sad situation for everyone involved. Because of the charges he's facing he can't legally be an officer if he's convicted of those charges. With that being said everyone's innocent until proven guilty by a court. So, we don't want to attack the case we want to make sure we did what was prudent in this case and I think that's what we did."

Bell is set to return to court on June 23.