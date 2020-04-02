Vigo County Schools update policies on COVID-19 response

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Wednesday night Superintendent Rob Haworth made an announcement to parents on social media. He said the corporation is enhancing their response to COVID-19.
To begin, food distribution will happen on Monday's Wednesday's, and Friday's only. This begins on April 6.
Children will receive two days worth of meals on Mondays and Wednesdays and one day's worth on Friday. The district will have specific instructions for parents picking up food. You can find those by viewing Haworth's announcement.
VCSC also announced they'll be operating the corporation with limited staff until April 20th.
Finally, they are prohibiting access to any school building. Haworth says these are necessary steps for safety.
"The committment, the thoughtfulness and the accountability we bring to this challenge will ultimately save lives," Haworth said.
