Vigo County Schools cracking down on students who don't have their shots

Starting Monday, Vigo County Schools are cracking down on students who don't have their shots.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 9:59 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Starting Monday, Vigo County Schools are cracking down on students who don't have their shots.

This health initative may exclude your child from school and after-school activies.

Each year public schools alert students of the shot requirements, it's something that's lead by the Indiana State Department of Health.

During this time, nurses will visit your child's classroom and confirm their shot records. This is an attempt to lower sickness for the student body and staff.

Director of Communication for Vigo County Schools, Bill Riley, tells us that an outbreak could have an impact the students learning abilities.

"If we have an outbreak of some sort of disease like mumps for example that can shut a school down and that can have significant implications not just on the health of our student body but it disrupts education," said Riley.

Here are the exclusion dates for your child's school:

  • Monday: McLean, West Vigo, and Washington High Schools.
  • Wednesday: Terre Haute North High School.
  • Friday: Terre Haute South High School.

Middle and elementary schools will have their exclusion days coming up in the next few months.

For more information on the shots you need, click here.

