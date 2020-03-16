Vigo County Schools help area kids with breakfast and lunch while school is out

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is making sure kids do not go hungry.

Meals were distributed at Terre Haute North Vigo High School on Monday.

You simply drive up to the school and staff will distribute the food. Lunch and then breakfast for the following day will be provided.

The meals are offered from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. each day.

This is running through spring break.

Several locations are set up to help. To learn more, click here.

Several organizations are teaming up with the Vigo County School Corporation to help keep students fed.

Catholic Charities is doing what they can to help out.

This is taking place Monday through Friday while schools are closed.

Students can stop by the preschool entrance of Ryves Youth Center in Terre Haute.

It's from 11:00 a.m. to noon each day.