Vigo County School Corporation calls snow day on Red for Ed Action Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation (VCSC) has announced it is canceling school on Tuesday, November 19, as educators from around Indiana attend the 'Red for Ed Action Day' at the Statehouse.

November 19 is Organization Day at the Statehouse. Legislators will be on-hand to talk about their priorities ahead of the 2020 Legislative Session. 'Red for Ed' coincides with Organization Day.

According to the Indiana State Teachers Association, topics to be discussed on 'Red for Ed Day' include: teacher compensation, hold harmless language from I-LEARN, and repealing externship requirements enacted earlier this year.

Get your red ready and join ISTA for the Red For Ed Action Day at the Statehouse. https://t.co/kpOpO2uFRs #RedForEd #IamISTA pic.twitter.com/dFXC90HrP2 — Indiana State Teachers Association (@ISTAmembers) October 3, 2019

In a statement, VCSC said, "Every day is important to the educational experience of our students, and utilizing our flexible schedule by cancelling school on November 19 and making it up on February 14 allows students to have a more significant academic experience."

Many educators in Vigo County requested personal days to travel to Indianapolis to share their concerns about school funding from the state.

The statement from VCSC went on to explain, "We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause you and your family, but snow days always come with a degree of inconvenience. It is our hope that by letting you know as early as possible, this inconvenience can be minimized while our local educators fight for sustainable educational funding in Indiana."

Director of Communications for VCSC, Bill Riley, said a letter will go home with parents on Friday to alert them of the snow day decision. Administrative offices will remain open. The Vigo County School Corporation will make the day up on Friday, February 14.