Vigo County Schools brace for potential COVID-19 impacts, double down on mask mandates

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 concerns are rising, especially for your children.

With school being back, school officials tell me they are ramping up their game to protect students. Last week was the first full week back in the classroom.

School officials say had they not reinstated their mask mandate, they may not be able to be in school anymore.

After the first week of school, there are 49 students in Vigo County that are positive for COVID-19. Just over 140 students are quarantining.

Nine staff members are positive, with 11 in quarantine.

School officials say they understand the frustration with more COVID-19 conversation.

"I, like many of you am tired of talking about covid, tired of talking about positivity rates, and quarantines and masks," said Robert Haworth, the Superintendent of Vigo County School Corporation.

Haworth says these quarantines are a double-edged sword.

They help keep students healthy but interfere with the district's goal of being open five-days a week.

"Quarantines, while helpful of slowing the spread of covid-19 are disruptive to school," said Haworth.

Health officials say now more than ever, it is important to take steps to protect children.

"Basic hygiene is always super important like making sure your kids know how to wash their hands, making sure they wear their mask," said Roni Elder, Vigo County's health educator.

That is because they are worried about increasing case numbers in children, which they blame on the delta variant.

"I think it's very alarming that children are being affected. Anybody who is getting really sick or dying from covid-19 is something that's something to pay attention to," said Elder.

Now that children are back in school, Haworth credits the mask mandates for Vigo County staying in school, while some other counties around the state are back to remote learning, or reinstating mask mandates.

"School corporations around the state that started with masks optional have felt the crush, literally the crush, of these quarantines," said Haworth.

To keep kids back in school, Haworth says he has formed a team of local health officials to monitor the COVID-19 situation.

As that situation changes, we'll keep you updated.