Vigo County School's backpack program getting revamped

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County School Corporation has called a time-out on one of their programs.

The backpack program has helped make sure kids have healthy food while they're not at school.

The program helps more than 4,000 students each month.

School's send home a pack with nutritional food to kids who might not have access during the weekends or long breaks.

When the program started seven years ago it only cost about $50,000 a month to provide all the packs.

Now, it costs about $180,000 a month.

Superintended Rob Haworth says the school is looking at ways they can keep the program, or something similar, but revamp it to match the needs of today.