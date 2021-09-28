Vigo County Schools awarded several grants

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation recently received nearly half a million dollars worth of grant money from the Indiana Department of Education.

From after-school programs to high-ability enrichment activities, to helping students with potential COVID-19 learning loss, these grants will benefit students at all grade levels in a variety of ways.

This week, the Vigo County School Board approved three new grants totaling $423,602. The biggest goal is to help students have a successful learning experience from their first day of kindergarten through their high school graduation.

"Any time we have an influx of money, we can use that money to help students get to where they need to be," Tonya Pfaff, a math teacher at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, said. "There are only so many things we can accomplish in a day. We have a curriculum, we need to stick with that, but we also have all of this review that we need to do so grants help us bridge the gap."

The first of the three grants is known as the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant. It is worth $240,000. It allows the district to partner with several local organizations for after-school programming as well as summer programs. This includes the Vigo County YMCA, Chances and Services for Youth, and Camp Navigate.

Local teachers say this is a great way to help students who may be behind in their learning.

"The more we can use this money to help students after school, in the summer, to get their confidence back up, the more they will enjoy learning, which is great for all of us," Pfaff said.

The second grant awarded to the district is the Formative Assessment Grant. It is worth $94,539.78. This annual grant helps assess students and their learning in English, Language Arts, and Mathematics.

But school administrators say it has some added importance this school year.

"We know that there's been significant learning loss as a result of COVID," Bill Riley, the VCSC Director of Communications, said. "We want to be able to track those students and we don't want to rely on one test in the spring. That is what a lot of schools have to do, is rely on the ILEARN test. We want to look at more data than just that and see growth over time and we are able to do that because of that grant."

Over time, this grant provides the funding to evaluate students' learning habits and help track what areas of study the district should focus more resources on during the school year. Some local teachers predict scores may go back up as a result of consistent learning back in the classroom five days a week.

"Today I asked [my students] whats better coming here five days a week or learning from home or hybrid and back and forth, and they said, absolutely, hands down being here 5 days a week. They have structure, they know what is expected, and I think it's just a better learning environment for everyone."

Finally, the High Ability Grant is used to support numerous enrichment activities for gifted and honors students. It is worth $89,063

Altogether the three grants total nearly half a million dollars. The district receives many grants on an annual basis, but these three have a unique importance for positively benefitting the district as a whole.