Vigo County Schools are one step closer to starting repairs and renovations

Vigo County Schools are looking at who is going to help them with construction at their schools.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 11:04 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County school board had their regular meeting on Monday night.

Afterward something a little different happened. The chairs were turned and an architecture firm took over.

"It's our goal to by the end of May to identify architects for the school corporation to move us into the next phase of looking at our buildings," Rob Haworth, Superintendent of schools said. 

This is the first presentation out of three that the school board will be hearing.

It's to decide who the school will hire to start some big projects for them -- including the high school project.

Also if things go well to be the go-to firm for all construction.

Whichever firm they hire will start by gathering intel from the community on the designs of the high school and work with the community on what they think Vigo County Schools needs.

"The hope would be the people that helped you gather the information the people that helped you put that data together would ultimately be the ones you work with moving forward," Howorth said. 

School leaders did not go into detail on what those renovations would be.

The next meetings are May 15th and 16th with two different firms.

That is open to the public and will be held right here.

Haworth hopes the school board will vote on the firm May 20th.

