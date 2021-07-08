Vigo County Schools aiming for more normal year, less masks

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It appears this school year may indeed look a little more like normal; All grade levels will be open for in-person learning five days a week.

However, there are several other guidelines up for approval.

Following Gov. Eric Holcomb's orders, masks will not be required for fully vaccinated students.

They will be recommended for everyone indoors.

As far as being outside, no masks will be required at all.

The only place a universal mask mandate will be in place will be school busses.

Children under 12 are not eligible for the vaccine just yet.

The plan says those children will only be recommended to wear masks.

Vigo County Schools superintendent Rob Haworth said they will be following the guidance from local officials.

"We're gonna continue to work with our health department and continue to work with our local doctors, the federal government, the state government and continue to analyze the data," said Haworth.

This plan is still a draft, but on July 12 the school board is voting based on a hearing.