Vigo County Schools Respond to social media post amid protests

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Schools are reacting after the protests stemming from the death of George Floyd.

News 10 learned of a social media post causing discussion. Several claim it came from a Vigo county School teacher.

The post read in part "You want to know why I'm not afraid of getting killed by a police officer? It's not because I'm a white female, it's because I'm not a criminal. I don't use fake $20 dollar."

Several said this was insensitive. News 10 reached out to vigo county schools for a comment about this post.

We got a statement from Dr. Rob Haworth.

It said in part, "The tragic events playing out across our country reinforce our belief in building a welcoming environment that recognizes and respects people of all backgrounds and experiences."

The corporation did not make specific reference to the post or confirm a specific teacher, but it did say the following,

"While the district cannot make a comment on particular personnel issues, we can maintain our commitment to upholding these values in all we do."

Full statement:

The Vigo County School Corporation, earlier this year, affirmed the following values in our strategic plan:

"We are committed to practices of inclusive excellence that value differences."

"We are committed to a safe, secure, and welcoming environment."

The Board of School Trustees and I remain committed to those values while opposing oppression and supporting the peaceful protests. The tragic events playing out across our country reinforce our belief in building a welcoming environment that recognizes and respects people of all backgrounds and experiences. The experiences of our students and staff of color matter to us.

While the district cannot make a comment on particular personnel issues, we can maintain our commitment to upholding these values in all we do. Just four short months ago, the board made it the mission of the district to build upon the strengths of our diverse community. Today, more than ever, we stand committed to making that mission a reality.

Sincerely,

Dr. Rob Haworth

Superintendent