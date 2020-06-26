Vigo County Schools Protection Officer terminated for social media posts

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Schools have fired a school protection officer for what they're calling inappropriate social media postings.

News 10 received a package from a viewer. That package detailed posts from school protection officer, and Vigo County Sheriff's deputy, Mike Anderson. That viewer felt those posts inappropriate.

The packet included several posts referencing the confederate flag, blackface, and potentially racist language. News 10 verified those posts belonged to Anderson and were public at the time.

News 10 reached out to Vigo County Schools representative Bill Riley about this packet. He said it was a personnel matter and they could not discuss. News 10 invoked the Freedom of Information Act which requires government entities to release information. The corporation sent back a letter of Anderson's termination.

It made reference to a post which depicted the confederate flag with the words "It's not just about history. The South was right." Anderson captioned it saying "total agree."

The letter then detailed the reasons Anderson's posts violated corporation policy.

It said "Your posts and the public knowledge of those posts substantially impairs your ability to perform your job and undermines the school corporation's abilities to enforce policies without prejudice."

The letter ended by saying Anderson was terminated from his position at Vigo County Schools. He had been a protection officer at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary and Mclean High School.

We've reached out to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse about Anderson. He said Anderson did not break any law nor office policy, but he doesn't condone or agree with any of the posts in question.