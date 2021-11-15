Vigo County School teachers can look forward to salary raises this year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Raising teacher salaries has been up for discussion for a while for Vigo County Schools.

Now all teachers, including first-year teachers will see their paychecks rise beginning this year.

On Monday night, the school board unanimously voted to approve a new salary schedule for all Vigo County teachers. This includes many teachers seeing at least a $4,000 raise in the next two years.

"It was very excited about this," Heidi McDonald, the President of the Vigo County Teacher's Association, said. "Obviously the teachers have not had a salary schedule and have really wanted to see something come back."

As a teacher, Heidi McDonald says it means a lot to her to see this pass with full support from the board.

"For me, it was really exciting to be able to bring it back and get movement to really reward our teachers who've worked so hard in the past few years," she said. "We can start to see some gains and a future on this."

All returning teachers will see a jump in their current pay beginning this year.

For example, a teacher who made $38,000 last year will move one step up this year to $39,000. The next academic year, teachers will move up two steps, and in this case, the teacher would make $41,000. That is a $3,000 increase.

In addition to stipends, other teachers could see up to $4,000.

The cap is at $80,000, and those teachers will instead get a stipend. This includes a $2,000 stipend for this school year.

But the good news, this goes much further than just for returning teachers. The new starting pay for new teachers in the district will be $40,000. This will begin in the 2022 - 2023 academic year.

McDonald says a salary schedule was in place for the district many years ago but on a different basis. Previously, the raises were based on how many years a teacher had been teaching in the district. Now, the new salary schedule is based on evaluations and meeting the academic needs of students.

"I think for our teachers, they've worked so hard, they've been overwhelmed, so it really takes that weight off of feeling appreciated," McDonald said. "Not that nobody appreciates us, we know everyone seems to, but it's that feeling with the salary increase, that you [actually] see it."

Those with advanced degrees will see an annual stipend as well. Those with master's degrees will see an annual stipend of $2000. Those who have a doctorate degree will receive an annual stipend of $4,000.

Additionally, in this agreement that was passed, there is a new retirement incentive. If there are 40 teachers providing retirement notice by December 10 of this year, each retiring teacher will receive a $25,500 dollar incentive. This will come in two separate deposits to the retiring teacher's 401k account.