Vigo County School students will not change their schedule

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County School Administration gave a recommendation to the board. It was a plan to bring middle and high schoolers back to full-time in-person learning 5 days a week, but after a lot of discussions, they pulled the recommendation.

Right now, middle and high schoolers are back 4 days a week in person. The Vigo County School District wanted to change it to 5 days a week. Getting back to a sense of some normalcy.

The recommendation came because of the low community spread, more availability for the vaccine, and an easier time contact tracing. But many school board members and teachers in attendance expressed hesitation.

Some were worried about spring break coming up. Board member Hank Irwin said he wasn't comfortable with the proposed date of April 5th. He said he would rather push the date back in case there is a spike of cases after spring break.

Some teachers said continuing to change the way students are learning has a negative impact on everyone's mental health!

"I'm interested to see where the conversation goes and their reasonings. I think it was an interesting conversation and a lot of back and forth and a lot of points made. So, I'll be interested to see where it goes from there," Heidi McDonald, president of the Vigo County Teachers Association said.

In the end, you could just hear in their voice and so I just did not want to put them through a situation they might have wanted to vote one way and voted another just because I made a recommendation and decided to pull it," Rob Haworth, Superintendent of the Vigo County School Corporation said.

The board will discuss the next steps for potentially getting back to 5 days of in-person learning at their next public work session.