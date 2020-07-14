Vigo County School plan for in-person learning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how a lot of things look. One thing we've all been asking is how will school look come fall? Now, we have an idea of how the Vigo County School Corporation will look.

After parent surveys, staff meetings, and help from health officials.. VCSC has come up with a tentative plan to get back to school.

"This is the starting point. August 11th we will begin school," Superintendent Rob Haworth said.

Right now, the corporation is planning in-person learning. But, they will have a virtual school option for students who do not want to return in person.

Also as part of the plan, social distancing when possible. When it's not possible, there will be masking for students and staff.

Busses will have assigned seats, masks, open windows, and distancing when possible.

The corporation will also enhance their cleaning procedures.

Of course, classrooms will look different too. But, it's important to note everything about the plan is fluid.

"We are going to be extremely flexible. Everything is fluid as we take the information. As we trace corona spread through not only the local community but also the state everything has the ability to flex and to move," Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County Health Commissioner said.

The plan is not only flexible when it comes to the virus. But also, when it comes to each family and student.

"What the school corporations plan has is flexibility for each family's comfort level. So, if they're comfortable and have a resource that they have in their homes to provide online schooling, they can do that. And those children that really need to be and deserve to be in the classroom can be, safely," Dr. Jacqueline Holder, medical director of Union Medical Group said.

This plan has been approved by the school board.

Another thing that was approved by the school board is Chromebooks. The corporation will be purchasing Chromebooks for more students.

That means students in grades 3-12 will have access to Chromebooks.

It was important for the corporation to get these for more students. That's because when the pandemic started and schools had to switch to online, not all Vigo County students had access to a computer. Now, they will.

"We don't know what the future has in store in the next few months, but we want to be prepared," Dr. Karen Goeller, Deputy Superintendent said. "We know how important education is. That's why we want to try to come back in person if we can. But, if not we want to be fully prepared to deliver a quality distance learning education."

This is possible in part with the help of a "general obligation" bond. Superintendent Haworth said they expect to have these Chromebooks by September.