Vigo County School officials speak up on why renovations at the high schools are so needed

Many local high school students can expect some potentially big changes to their education in the next decade. We've told you before that there are currently three multi-million dollar projects under consideration for the Vigo County School Corporation. Now school officials are speaking up on why these renovations are so needed.

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 10:12 PM
Updated: Nov 16, 2021 10:27 PM
Posted By: Hannah Follman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -

This includes potentially introducing three brand new high schools to the area. Now school officials are speaking up on why these renovations are so needed.

The renovations and updated construction at all three high schools range from new HVAC, plumbing, and drainage systems to a new electrical system. But that is not all. There are also issues with the current classroom sizes and learning areas.

"The building conditions are our teachers' working conditions and our students' educational conditions," Bill Riley, the Communications Director for the Vigo County School Corporation, said. "Right now, the kinds of things that we could be doing with technology and collaboration in the classroom, we are sometimes not simply able to tap into the full potential of that." 

Riley says the root of the issue all starts at the core.

"The biggest problem in these high schools are the guts," he said. "The things underneath the building in terms of plumbing and sewer. The things in the walls with electrical and then up on the roof with our drainage systems."

But it all goes back to the age of the buildings.

"I think we've extended the life of these buildings considerably," Riley said. "When they were built 50 years ago, I've heard that they were built for a 25-year period. We've doubled that expected life, and it's time for the community to know what the next stage is."

As of now, there are three referendums under consideration. These range from major renovations beginning at $160 million to three brand new high schools priced at $333 million.

The goal in all of this is to provide high-quality education for all Vigo County residents for generations to come.

For more details on the proposed changes, click here

