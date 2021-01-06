Vigo County School leaders want to hear from you

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The 1st of 3 community meetings is tomorrow. Vigo County school leaders said it's important to hear from you when it comes to issues that will impact the community.

Over the past few years, the Vigo County school corporation has been looking for input from the community.

"I think we have done over 140 community gatherings of some kind," Superintendent Rob Haworth said.

That trend continues in 2021. Thursday night the first community meeting of the new year is set to happen.

Superintendent Rob Haworth said the meetings are to discuss the district's enrollment issues, rightsizing schools to enrollment, and discussing the proposed consolidation of West Vigo and Deming Elementary schools.

"The board heard a reccomentdation from the committee now the board needs to hear from the community," he said. "When you think about closing buildings it could be just a financial issue, but this is also a heart issue."

Superintendent Haworth said a study was done on the district's enrollment. That study said enrollment will continiue to decline, and over the next 10 years, they could lose 1,000 students.

He said student enrollment is directly related to the money the district gets. That's why Haworth said they need to have these discussions.

"When we're fighting for dollars when we're losing enrollment I think it's important for us to have this discussion," he said.

Thursday night's meeting starts at 6 in the West Vigo conference center.

If you want to attend these meetings you are asked to RSVP, or there is a virtual option. You can find more information, here.