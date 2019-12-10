Vigo County School leaders seek alternative learning methods to increase student attendance

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Vigo County School leaders are leaning towards more alternative methods of learning to increase student attendance.

This initiative comes after Monday night's meeting was held. During the meeting, school leaders discussed spending reductions, teacher pay, and student enrollment.

The Vigo Virtual Success Academy was one of the main talking subjects of the evening.

During the meeting, a transfer study was presented to the public. It showed a decrease of students attending schools within the county.

Despite the declining population in the county, the corporation gives credit to the Vigo Virtual Success Academy for being a major part of the stabilization.

Director of communications, Bill Riley, tells us it will play a role in keeping the attendance up.

"We're also excited that we're able to provide principles, families, and students the Vigo Virtual Success Academy where they can stay in school," said Riley. "A lot of those students were leaving us for other virtual schools."

This is just one of the initiatives that were proposed to keep students attending local schools. Others included adding a community service course, Chinese, and an alternative algebra class for non-college bound students.