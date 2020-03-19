Vigo County School corporation having to rethink their emergency plan

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- On Thursday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced all schools would be closed until May 1st. Vigo County Schools' original plan was to have everyone return school April 6th. Now, after the announcement, they have to go back to the drawing board.

Before now, they were operating on basically a three-week spring break. They had put into motion remote learning for students in case they didn't come back on April 6th.

But now, they are mandated to be out even longer. The school board and administration have already started looking and talking about a new plan to make sure the more than 13,000 students across the county continue to be educated and seniors will graduate.

But, Haworth said it's much more than just the academics.

"You know we're not just thinking about the academic plan. We're thinking about nutrition, the health, the mental health, the wellness of our students," Haworth said. "But we do believe when we announce our academic plan for meeting this challenge our students are going to have to invest time and energy in meeting that plan."

Haworth said they hope to have the new plan by Monday.

Obviously, things are constantly changing so, he said if things do change between now and Monday they will have to rethink their plan.

The board also approved for all non-certified and contracted hourly employees to be paid while they are out of school. That will last until the end of the year or until they come back to school.