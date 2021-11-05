Vigo County School continue to unravel 'Uncommon Strategic Plan'

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Schools continue to discuss plans to improve your students' education.

Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth released another video recently. It was more of the Uncommon Strategic Plan. The plan focuses on new requirements for diplomas. It also looks to improve the high schools.

In the latest video, Haworth talked about early childhood education. He said as of now, only a third of the children in Vigo County have access to high-quality early childhood education.

Haworth hopes to fix that problem by expanding partnerships with the community to support more high-quality education opportunities.

"We can turn Vigo County around, but we need uncommon ideas and we need to help our students thrive to retain and attract residents to Vigo County," Haworth said.