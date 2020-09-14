Vigo County School board gets a look at 2021 budget

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Monday night was just the first step for the Vigo County School Board looking at the proposed budget for 2021. It doesn't look too different from the approved 2020 budget.

The corporation doesn't know all of the factors that will go toward the 2021 budget, like assessed values. So, they advertised an artificially high budget. Which, is something they do every year.

Corporation leaders said this year's budget is very similar to last year's. Other than the referendum that was voted in last year, taxpayers should not see too much of a difference.

The corporation plans to put the money they get from selling the administration building into their rainy day fund. They also expect to get one time funds for COVID relief from FEMA and the state.

Director of communications, Bill Riley, said you're going to see even a lower budget for next year. That's because they've been cutting expenses.

"You'll remember that we trimmed some administrative roles across the district. There's obviously some cost savings there. It's a little more difficult with COVID, but we continue our commitment to shaving expenses," Riley said.

Monday was only the approval stage to advertise the budget and the board did approve it. The corporation will now advertise the budget proposal on Gateway.

September 28th there will be a public hearing on the budget. October 19th is when the budget can be adopted.