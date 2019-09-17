VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board will meet for an executive session on Thursday morning.
At the last regular meeting, the board voted to authorize attorneys to work out a settlement with Energy Systems Group.
If no settlement is reached, the board authorized that a lawsuit may be filed.
On Tuesday morning, the board sent a notice of their next executive session.
It will take place on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at the school corporation's central office.
Those meetings are not open to the public.
News 10 plans to approach the board members for comment after that meeting.
Related Content
- Vigo County School board announces closed-door executive session meeting later this week
- County officials facing jail lawsuit meet in executive session
- Vigo County School Corporation remains silent on purpose of executive session in Indianapolis
- Vigo County road closed starting next week
- Firm meets with Vigo County School Board and the public with high school renovation plans
- School lawsuit on agenda for Vigo County School Board
- Vigo County School Board passes referendum for school
- Saving lives by closing doors
- Vigo County beach to close
- INDOT announces plans to close Vigo County road for a day next week
Scroll for more content...