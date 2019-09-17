Clear
Vigo County School board announces closed-door executive session meeting later this week

The Vigo County School Board will meet for an executive session on Thursday morning.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Board will meet for an executive session on Thursday morning.

At the last regular meeting, the board voted to authorize attorneys to work out a settlement with Energy Systems Group.

If no settlement is reached, the board authorized that a lawsuit may be filed.

On Tuesday morning, the board sent a notice of their next executive session.

It will take place on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at the school corporation's central office.

Those meetings are not open to the public.

News 10 plans to approach the board members for comment after that meeting.

