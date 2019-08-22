Clear

Vigo County School Protection Officer on unpaid leave following an arrest in Parke County

The Rockville man was arrested for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile female.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 9:23 AM
Updated: Aug 22, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

PARKE COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - A Vigo County School Protection Officer is on unpaid administrative leave following an arrest in Parke County. That's according to school leaders.

News 10 reached out the Parke County Sheriff's Office for more information. Nathaniel "Jake" Arney, 32, of Rockville, was arrested for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile female. Deputies say that happened in 2017 while he was a coach at the former Rockville High School, now Parke Heritage High School.

Arney is facing one count of Child Seduction. He was released from the Parke County Jail after paying a $15,000 cash only bond.

News 10 is working to gather more details. We will continue to follow this story.

