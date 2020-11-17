Vigo County School Corporation's sexual education curriculum continues to be a hot topic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation's sex education curriculum continues to be a hot topic.

Critics believe the current curriculum 'Creating Positive Relationships' is not inclusive.

Those critics voiced concerns at Monday night's school board meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Rob Hayworth said he was withdrawing his current recommendation, in part, after hearing those comments.

"We always want to try to be listeners. We always want to try to be hearing. We heard a couple of nuggets, that I thought I could add to our recommendation. Words to make it stronger," Haworth said.

Haworth plans to meet with members of the public to further discuss the sex-ed policy.