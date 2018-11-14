Vigo County School Corporations rolls out new notification system...but you have to opt-in first

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County parents, there's a new way to keep up to date with your child's school...but there's something you need to make sure you do first.
Earlier this month, the school system unveiled its new text alert system.
You can find out things like school delays and closings on your phone.
It's a free service...but you have to opt-in first.
All you have to do is text 'yes' to 67587.
After that, you are signed up.
Leaders told News 10 the system will have several functions.
"It may be a text about report cards coming out. It may be a text about an open house...but we're going to be judicious about how we use the texting system," Tom Balitewicz, the Director of Student Services told us.
