Vigo County School Corporation works to keep kids fed while schools are closed

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is continuing to provide school lunches to its students.

Now they are using the backpack program to keep kids fed through the weekend.

Every Friday - you can pick up a sack. The program takes place at Terre Haute North, South, West Vigo Elementary, Sarah Scott, and Terre Town.

Organizers say the program will run as long as they can. It's important to make sure no child is left without a meal.

"Our kids depend on breakfast and lunch at school and so does our families. This is putting a burden on them - not being able to serve breakfast or lunch at the schools...so we are hoping this helps them out tremendously," Food supervisor Paula Vaughn said.

The program is every Friday from 11:00 a.m. until noon.