Vigo County School Corporation working to keep sports going after a health department warning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation warns that everyone plays a role in keeping extra-curricular activities going right now.

The district sent emails and phone messages to parents and caregivers on Tuesday.

It says the local health department has warned the district that its athletic programs could be considered a hot spot for COVID-19.

The superintendent says there's currently no evidence that extra-curricular activities have contributed to any spread, but school leaders want to keep it that way.

"We know activites like music and sports, they develop character in our young people. And we don't want to take that away from them if we can protect it. So we need the community's help to protect that," Communications Director Bill Riley said.

Here's what they say you can do to help.