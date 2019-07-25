Vigo County School Corporation welcomes in 17 new buses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- The new school year is right around the corner and local school districts are making sure your students will get to and from school safely.

The Vigo County School Corporation is rolling-out 17 brand new buses.

These are front-engine buses.

The school corporation is saving about 20-thousand dollars per bus.

That's compared to older models.

That doesn't mean they're any less safe.

They're just built more efficiently.

These new buses also have stop-arm cameras.

They will be able to snap a picture of cars that pass while the bus stop arm is out.

Bill Riley, director of communications for the school corporation, said this is a safety investment.

"One of the biggest things we are concerned about transportation is the security of our children. These are safer buses they are focused on the stop arm camera I think that's the big feature of this year's buses and we're able to do those significant cost savings," said Riley.

If a car passes a bus while its arms are out, the bus driver can press a button that marks where it happened at in the video.

The cameras snap the front and the back of the license plates.

The footage is then taken to a laptop where it's clipped, and sent to law enforcement.

Those at the school corporation believe this will be another tool to help keep your student safe.

"These bus drivers care about the kids they want to...keep the kids safe so soon as something like that happens they're gonna tell us," said Ryan Carter, an information systems control coordinator for the school corporation.

You can expect to see the new buses on the road at the start of the school year.