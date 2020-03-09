Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Vigo County School Corporation is preparing its schools in the event COVID-19 or the coronavirus makes its way in. After reports of cases in Indiana and in Indiana schools the corporation is now preparing for when, not if the virus comes here.

Earlier today the State Department of Health confirmed 4 cases of the virus. Two of them, are students in the Avon School Corporation. The corporation has now closed schools for 2 weeks to prevent the spread of the virus.

Vigo county schools announced their Mass Illness plan Monday night.

The Vigo County School Corporation said they are stepping up their game to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They are looking for answers on what to do when it comes to this area.

Right now, the corporation is focusing on cleaning. They are heavily sanitizing everything every night, including school buses. Teaching and making time for good hygiene when it comes to keeping your hands washed.

They are also closely monitoring the health conditions of students, staff, and anyone who enters their buildings. They are also preparing for what's going to happen if and when a case is in their schools.

Superintendent Rob Haworth said they are looking at a combination of e-learning and print out take-home papers to be able to, hopefully, keep the learning going.

"We think it will be a when and not an if," Haworth said. "The basic skills of cleanliness. How do you stop germs from spreading and it will probably remain that until we get some information from the state of Indiana."

The corporation said this plan will also be used for things like the flu. They said they will continue to keep everyone updated and work with the Vigo County Health Department.

This plan will be posted tomorrow morning on their website.