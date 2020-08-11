Vigo County School Corporation to receive Chromebook shipments for students soon

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Vigo County will soon have access to more technology and it could be a big help in case there is remote learning later this year.

The Vigo County School Corporation should receive its Chromebook shipment in about a month.

Students in grades 3 through 12 will receive them.

Bill Riley, the Director of Communications with the school corporation says he is excited to see how the Chomebooks will help teachers educate.

"The first key is getting the staff comfortable with it. And so, hundreds of teachers have trained already on Canvas...and they've had these for a couple of months," Riley said.

Riley told us there was a hold-up getting the shipment out of China. He told us the district is working to put together a list of places with wifi accessibility.