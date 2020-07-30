Vigo County School Corporation to push back the start of the school year by one week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School Corporation officials say they are making a change to their back to school calendar.
Originally, the school year was set to start on August 11. It has been pushed back one week to August 18. They say this is not because of the COVID-19 positive rate.
Officials say there are three reasons for the delay, Chromebook delay, response to alternative options, and building-level planning.
See their explanations for each factor below.
---
- Chromebook delay - Last week, we received word that our shipment of Chromebooks for high schoolers and grades 3-7, ordered in May, has been delayed. We want to give our teachers more time to react to this delay.
- Response to alternative options - The Vigo County School Corporation has several alternative options to the traditional school model and the additional time will be used to react to each family’s choice, adjusting staffing to make sure every child has a quality education this year. Families who wanted an alternative selected their choice by yesterday, and principals are contacting each child’s family to follow up. We also continue to refine our secondary instructional model.
- Building-level planning - The Vigo County School Corporation has the safest possible in-school plan, and an extra week will allow our 27 schools time to define how each building will handle important parts of the plan like meals, passing periods, and recess