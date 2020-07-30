Vigo County School Corporation to push back the start of the school year by one week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School Corporation officials say they are making a change to their back to school calendar.

Originally, the school year was set to start on August 11. It has been pushed back one week to August 18. They say this is not because of the COVID-19 positive rate.

Officials say there are three reasons for the delay, Chromebook delay, response to alternative options, and building-level planning.

See their explanations for each factor below.

---

Chromebook delay - Last week, we received word that our shipment of Chromebooks for high schoolers and grades 3-7, ordered in May, has been delayed. We want to give our teachers more time to react to this delay.