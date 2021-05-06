Vigo County School Corporation to provide vaccine clinics

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County School Corporation and health department are working together to help vaccinate students 16 and up with vaccine clinics coming to all 3 high schools.

"We feel like it's important to offer our students access to the vaccine if they want it," Bill Riley, the Director of Communication for the corporation said.

He said they surveyed students to see if anyone would be interested in being vaccinated. More than 150 students answered yes.

"Students have a variety of reasons why they may not have been able to get vaccinated,. yet we want to make it easy for those who want the vaccine," Riley said.

During the last week of May, the Vigo County Health Department will provide the Pfizer vaccine to any student who wants to get their first dose.

Riley said parents with students who are eligible have gotten an email with a consent form. He said that form needs to be turned in by May 14th to your school nurse if you want your child to get vaccinated.

Riley said fully vaccinated students will have less disruption to their school year.

"According to our guidelines if you're fully vaccinated and you're a close contact, you're asymptomatic, you don't have to quarantine," he said. "So, it can really limit disruption for our students."

Riley said the second dose will be at the health department. He said if students don't have transportation, to let the school principal or nurse know and they will help find a ride.