Vigo County School Corporation to offer hybrid option for middle school students

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation announced a hybrid schooling option for middle school students.

The hybrid option allows students to learn from home, but they will be enrolled in the school district and work hand-in-hand with a teacher in the school.

This is to allow those students who are not comfortable going back to school just yet another opportunity.

Director of Communications Bill Riley told us that a lot of parents wanted that in-between from virtual and in-person classes. He added that there is an option for those students who are more successful from home.

"But we also have a full virtual option that's really an option for students who don't find success in our classrooms," Riley said.

The hybrid option will be offered to all middle schools in the Vigo Coubty School Corporation.