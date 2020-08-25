Vigo County School Corporation to launch COVID-19 dashboard

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new tool will launch on Wednesday and that will help you track COVID-19 cases in Vigo County schools.

The Vigo County School Corporation will release weekly information about the situation in schools.

It will include the amounts of students and staff in quarantine and the number of positive cases with 'campus contact.'

The new dashboard will be available on the corporation's website.

"Our ability to continue with face to face instruction really rests upon the amount of students who are quarantined, and the amount of staff who are quarantined. The amount of students that have been infected while at school and the amount of staff members infected while at school," Superintendent Rob Haworth said.

They will update the dashboard every Wednesday.