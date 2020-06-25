Vigo County School Corporation to hold public work sessions to discuss sex education

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation will hold three public work sessions to discuss the corporation's sex education curriculum.

School leaders say each work session will include representatives and experts on various topics.

Public comment will be allowed, but limited to no longer than three minutes per person.

Each meeting will take place at the West Vigo Conference Center from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The sessions will be live-streamed, but public comment will not be accepted from the stream. They plan to release details on the live stream at a later time.

See the dates and topics below.