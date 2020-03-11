Vigo County School Corporation to have two-hour delay on Friday for COVID-19 instructional training

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has announced a two-hour delay for Friday, March 13.

According to a letter sent home to parents, the delay will be used to train school staff on a COVID-19 related instructional plan.

LINK | COVID-19 - IMPORTANT LINKS AND RESOURCES

It says the plan will be used in the case of prolonged school closure.

See the full letter below.

---

Vigo County Schools will be on a two-hour delay Friday, March 13, in order to train staff on the COVID-19-related instructional plan.

The Vigo County School Corporation is developing an instructional plan to be used in the case of a prolonged school closure. The corporation curriculum team has worked hard to produce a plan that meets state requirements for e-learning, to limit the impact of any prolonged school closure.

We need to prepare our teachers and staff in the event of a prolonged school closure. While a prolonged school closure is not necessary right now, we want to be prepared if it becomes necessary.

The instructional plan will include both digital and print learning experiences, but will be flexible for students who do not have access to a computer.

Friday’s two hour delay is essential to give teachers time to understand how to implement the instructional plan. The delay will also give staff an opportunity to understand operational procedures that have recently been implemented to prevent COVID-19 in schools. All staff should report at their normal time.