Clear
BREAKING NEWS Vigo County School Corporation to have two-hour delay on Friday for COVID-19 instructional training Full Story

Vigo County School Corporation to have two-hour delay on Friday for COVID-19 instructional training

The Vigo County School Corporation has announced a two-hour delay for Friday, March 13 for a COVID-19 related instructional plan.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 3:11 PM
Updated: Mar 11, 2020 3:26 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has announced a two-hour delay for Friday, March 13.

According to a letter sent home to parents, the delay will be used to train school staff on a COVID-19 related instructional plan.

LINK | COVID-19 - IMPORTANT LINKS AND RESOURCES

It says the plan will be used in the case of prolonged school closure.

See the full letter below. 

---

Vigo County Schools will be on a two-hour delay Friday, March 13, in order to train staff on the COVID-19-related instructional plan.

The Vigo County School Corporation is developing an instructional plan to be used in the case of a prolonged school closure. The corporation curriculum team has worked hard to produce a plan that meets state requirements for e-learning, to limit the impact of any prolonged school closure.

We need to prepare our teachers and staff in the event of a prolonged school closure. While a prolonged school closure is not necessary right now, we want to be prepared if it becomes necessary.

The instructional plan will include both digital and print learning experiences, but will be flexible for students who do not have access to a computer.

Friday’s two hour delay is essential to give teachers time to understand how to implement the instructional plan. The delay will also give staff an opportunity to understand operational procedures that have recently been implemented to prevent COVID-19 in schools. All staff should report at their normal time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain moves back in
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

24 hours to donate: Local school hosts fundraiser to ease financial burden on students

Image

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mild temps. High: 58°

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Area kids take part in geography bowl competition

Image

Habitat for Humanity ribbon cutting

Image

Vigo County leaders say they should have money left after new jail is built

Image

Grant Niehaus

Image

Parke Heritage basketballl

Image

Baesler's Composting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man