Vigo County School Corporation to deliver its state of the school address

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-Thursday, the Vigo County School Corporation will deliver its state of the schools' address.

After spending months putting together a proposed plan, leaders will finally present it at the meeting.

Topics that you can expect to hear more about: the decline in student enrollment, a drop in funding, and further discussion on consolidating the local schools. Some of the schools face the issue of being empty or are simply outdated.

Vigo County School Communication Director, Bill Riley, says they're going to tackle these issues and explain how the corporation plans to make a change for the year ahead.

"The most pressing issue in our schools is declining enrollment and population drop in Vigo County and of course that has a huge impact on our financial situation," Riley mentioned.

The address is also meant to celebrate success from the previous year. However, the main focus is diving deeper into the downfall and improving in the 2020 school year.

"The community can expect to hear a little bit more about those plans and hear about those opportunities to give feedback on those plans over the next year," Riley said.

The event will start at 6 p.m. at the conference center attached to West Vigo Elementary School.