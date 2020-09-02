Vigo County School Corporation to continue A/B split for at least three more weeks

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There will be three more weeks of split scheduling for Vigo County students.

So far this year, Vigo County Schools have been operating on an A/B split schedule for all grades.

This is based on the student's last name and helps limit the number of kids in a school building at one time. This helps the students maintain better social distancing.

The school corporation says it will continue to support students who are taking hybrid and virtual options.

See the schedule below.