Vigo County School Corporation to consider strict mask mandates for grades 7 through 12

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation says they will soon consider masking mandates for older kids in the school system.

During the corporation's September 13 board meeting, the board of trustees will consider having kids in grades 7 through 12 wear masks while indoors.

Right now, that group of students can take their masks off if they are in the classroom and facing forward.

Kids in grades PreK through 6th grade must wear masks anytime they are inside.

They said the potential change is based on the increase of COVID-19 cases along with hospitalizations in Vigo County.

"The dashboard shows that COVID-19 is something that our community is struggling with. Specifically, we are concerned about the 39% rise in new cases in our community from last week to this week. Hospitalizations are a concern as well, as our hospitals have reported a 30% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations from last week to this week," Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Rob Haworth said. "Thankfully, our staff quarantines and positive cases remain low and we are hopeful that they continue to stay low so our schools can stay open. However, most of our positive student cases are at the middle and high school levels, and moving to universal masking at these levels will allow us to avoid quarantines in our middle and high schools and keep students in school."