Vigo County School Corporation to close in response to COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has announced it will close schools. This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The corporation made the announcement on Friday.

The school corporation will remain closed through at least April 3.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vigo County School Corporation will close at least through April 3. The decision to close was made in collaboration with the Vigo County Health Department.

“This a collaborative decision, based on the needs to protect the health of students, staff, and our community,” said Joni Wise, administrator, Vigo County Health Department. “While children may have less of an impact from COVID-19, school closure will help protect older adults who care for grandchildren.”

The closure includes spring break. The Vigo County School Corporation will utilize eight waiver days announced yesterday by Governor Holcomb for March 16-25. The Vigo County School Corporation is not using the At-Home e-Learning Packets that were sent home for e-Learning at this time, but will reserve them for any future needs.

The Vigo County School Corporation will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in collaboration with the Vigo County Health Department. As the situation evolves, the Vigo County School Corporation will communicate new developments regarding school closure.

“We must do our part to contribute to public health at this time,” said Dr. Rob Haworth, superintendent. “This closure will help us ‘flatten the curve’ of COVID-19’s spread and give us time to investigate best public health practices. We will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 with the Vigo County Health Department and update our community.”