Vigo County School Corporation to bring some students back for full in-person learning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation will soon bring some students back 'in-person' for five days a week.

This applies to eight of the 18 elementary schools in the district. These include

Deming

Franklin

Hoosier Prairie

Lost Creek

Riley

Sugar Grove

Terre Town

West Vigo

This return starts on Monday, September 28.

All other elementary schools along with the middle and high schools will remain on the A-B format.

"Our goal, what we're working towards at all grade levels is face to face five-day. But we aren't going to rush that. We wanted to start small and grow larger, just to see how we can keep up with bringing these students back," Superintendent Rob Haworth said.