Vigo County School Corporation to add Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the county with new state funding

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTH) - Funding for internet connectivity is coming at an important time for Hoosier schools.

The Vigo County School Corporation will receive $1.3 million. It will be used to help buy Wi-Fi hotspots throughout the county.

Officials say this is important as students are set to receive new Chromebooks.

No matter how this year plays out, these devices can be used at home and in the classroom.

"You think about the student who has this great resource, in a Chromebook. They're taking it home, but if they don't have good internet access there's only some things they can do with that device," Bill Riley, the Vigo County School Corporation Director of Communications said.

Everyone, not just students, will have access to the hot spots.

The district and partners will work on specific locations and a timeline.