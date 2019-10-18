Vigo County School Corporation is warning parents about upcoming immunization deadlines

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is warning parents about the upcoming immunization deadlines.

If students do not have their immunizations, school officials say they will not be allowed to go to school and take part in school-related activities.

This all starts on Monday.

School immunizations are required by the Indiana Department of Health.

On Monday, exclusions will start at McLean High School, West Vigo High School, and Booker T. Washington High School.

Other schools will follow later in the week.

"We'll be sending our nursing staff to those buildings on those days...one final chance for our nurses to contact parents, work with parents...because we really don't want to exclude students. We don't want to disrupt their education," Bill Riley, the Director of Communication with the Vigo County School Corporation said.

This will begin at middle schools in November. Elementary exclusions will take place in December.

