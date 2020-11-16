Vigo County School Corporation set to return to remote learning for all schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation says it will fully return to remote learning.

Starting on Thursday, November 19, all Vigo County schools will make the switch back to eLearning.

School officials say this will last until at least Monday, December 7, with the potential go on longer if needed.

The school corporation cites the number of staff absences due to COVID-19.

Read the full release from the school corporation below:

"Due to concerns about available staff and the spread of COVID-19 within Vigo County, all Vigo County School Corporation schools will move to remote learning on Thursday, November 19. The district will not consider a return to in-person school until Monday, December 7. Title I pre-Kindergarten programs are also postponed until at least Monday, December 7.

Free grab-and-go meals will be available at the front door of each school from 11-noon each remote learning day. The package will include a breakfast and a lunch.

WiFi-enabled buses will be dispatched throughout the county, and a list at vigoschools.org will be updated with times and locations. All VCSC buildings have internet that can be accessed from the parking lot.

Staff members who are able to report to the building will be on campus during normal school hours. Teachers will communicate daily with all students to take attendance and to provide specific guidance about remote learning lessons."