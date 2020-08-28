Vigo County School Corporation set to announce its next COVID-19 learning plan next week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation will soon release its next learning plan.
The administrative team will consider the COVID-19 task force's recommendation on how to move forward.
LINK | VIGO COUNTY SCHOOL CORPORATION TO STAGGER SCHOOL DAYS - HERE'S A BREAKDOWN OF WHAT THAT MEANS
On Wednesday, school officials will release what happens next for students and teachers.
The information will include the educational model for September 8 through the 25.
Officials say they want to make decisions based on the latest data possible while giving families time to adjust.