Vigo County School Corporation set to announce its next COVID-19 learning plan next week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation will soon release its next learning plan.

The administrative team will consider the COVID-19 task force's recommendation on how to move forward.

On Wednesday, school officials will release what happens next for students and teachers.

The information will include the educational model for September 8 through the 25.

Officials say they want to make decisions based on the latest data possible while giving families time to adjust.