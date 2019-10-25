﻿Vigo County School Corporation sends a letter home to parents addressing bed bug rumors at North

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School Corporation leaders say they have sent home a letter to parents addressing rumors of bed bugs at a Terre Haute high school.

On Thursday, News 10 started receiving reports of a bed bug infestation at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

Bill Riley, the Director of Communications told us the school found one bug last week, and they followed a protocol they have in place to eliminate the spread of the bugs.

Earlier in the week, he says, they searched and could not find any more bed bugs.

On Friday, school leaders sent a letter home to parents.

In short, the letter states the same thing Riley told News 10 on Thursday and goes on to say if there is an infestation, the corporation would notify parents and the media.

It says for 'community peace-of-mind' they will spray the affected and adjacent rooms at North on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

You can read the full letter below:

"In response to rumors being spread throughout the community, we’d like to address the discovery of one bed bug in a classroom at Terre Haute North Vigo High School last week.

When the bed bug was discovered, school corporation officials followed our bed bug protocol. The room was searched for additional bed bugs, and none were found. No child reported to the health office or school nurses that a bed bug had bitten them. We believe this was an isolated incident, and a check of the room a week later confirmed that there was no infestation—just a solitary bed bug.

Thousands of people visit Terre Haute North Vigo High School every day. Bed bugs do not typically infest schools. Bed bugs get their names because they typically need hosts to feed on overnight.

If there was a bed bug infestation at any of our schools, we would notify parents and media. When we discover solitary bed bugs, we follow our bed bug procedures and continue to check the area where a bed bug was reported.

For community peace-of-mind, we are spraying affected and adjacent rooms at Terre Haute North Vigo High School today at 4:30. Spraying on a Friday afternoon means that children will attend class after a 48-hour window, meaning they will not be harmed by the pesticides.

According to the CDC, bed bugs are not known to spread disease.

Please know that we are committed to a safe, healthy learning environment for our students. We will notify parents in the event of any infestation or health risk."